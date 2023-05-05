10,402 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ball by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $21,972,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $59.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.