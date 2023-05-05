14,834 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10,957.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 432,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 428,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.