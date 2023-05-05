150,979 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of CubeSmart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 84,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $11,914,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

