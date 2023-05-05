15,264 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

