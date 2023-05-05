17,061 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

