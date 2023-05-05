1,745 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.