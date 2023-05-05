20,576 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

