2,398 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after buying an additional 54,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $408,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160 over the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GL stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.