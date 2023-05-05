29,745 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

