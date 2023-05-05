3,616 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

