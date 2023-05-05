3,962 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of General Mills by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,708,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

