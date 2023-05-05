4,009 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,009 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PXD opened at $206.06 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

