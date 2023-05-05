40,282 Shares in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 706,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 593,650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in ENI by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 90,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
ENI Price Performance
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ENI Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.
ENI Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
