41,071 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.69 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

