4,200 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $277.63 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.89.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,408 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.