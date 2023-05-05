4,526 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $180.95 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day moving average of $225.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.