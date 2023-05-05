571 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $667.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $672.40 and its 200-day moving average is $617.75. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.