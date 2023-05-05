5,888 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

