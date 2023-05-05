6,021 Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $300,576.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,050.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $849,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $300,576.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,050.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,461 shares of company stock worth $3,972,082 in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $41.78 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.