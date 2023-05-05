6,104 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Price Performance
ENPH opened at $155.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.
Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy
In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
- 3 Auto Industry Stocks with Above-Market Dividend Yields
- Builders FirstSource Hit An All Time High, Will It Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.