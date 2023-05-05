63,508 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 145.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Cannae by 127.3% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cannae by 66.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

About Cannae

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

