6,567 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,568,000 after buying an additional 54,386 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,821,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

HII stock opened at $192.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average is $222.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

