7,194 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,576 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.04 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

