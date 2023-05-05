8,115 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CME Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 222,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

CME Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $183.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $219.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

