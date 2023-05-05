8,115 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CME Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 222,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.
CME Group Stock Up 1.4 %
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CME Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
