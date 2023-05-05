831 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,475.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,496.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,458.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

