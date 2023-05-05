8,414 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $41,318,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after buying an additional 87,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $47.19.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

