8,687 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

