8,851 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of WMG stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

