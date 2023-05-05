Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) versus ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Critical Comparison

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -56.46% -69.58% -16.54% ZIVO Bioscience N/A -384.04% -178.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $118.57 million 0.10 -$65.92 million ($4.71) -0.10 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,356.48 -$8.74 million ($0.99) -2.91

Risk and Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acorda Therapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

