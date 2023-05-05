Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Adient by 22.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Adient

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

