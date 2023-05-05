Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $81.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

