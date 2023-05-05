Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $84.00 at Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

