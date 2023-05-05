Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $84.00 at Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

