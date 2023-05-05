Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

