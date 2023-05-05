AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insider Activity

AGCO Stock Down 4.2 %

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

