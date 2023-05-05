AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY23 guidance to $14.40 EPS.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at AGCO

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 4,845.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

