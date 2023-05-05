ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to Buy by ING Group

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.84.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

