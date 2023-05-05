Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $37,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock valued at $377,100,053. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $153.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.



