Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,730 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.38% of Akoustis Technologies worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

