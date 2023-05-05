Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $175.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.67. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.30.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

