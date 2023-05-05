Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 519,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.