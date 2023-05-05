Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,301 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 225,045 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.71. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

