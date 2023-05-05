Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of ALLO opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $940.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Allogene Therapeutics

Several research analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

