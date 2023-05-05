Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 12.8 %
Shares of ALLO opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $940.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $17.49.
Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
