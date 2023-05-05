Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASGTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Altus Group Price Performance

ASGTF stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

