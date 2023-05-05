Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
ASGTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
Altus Group Price Performance
ASGTF stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.
Altus Group Company Profile
Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Group (ASGTF)
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
- 3 Auto Industry Stocks with Above-Market Dividend Yields
- Builders FirstSource Hit An All Time High, Will It Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.