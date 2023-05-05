Aman Narang Sells 5,495 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aman Narang sold 548 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $9,639.32.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00.

TOST stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

