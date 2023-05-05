AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
AMCON Distributing stock opened at $183.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.42. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $152.50 and a 12-month high of $249.44.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCON Distributing (DIT)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.