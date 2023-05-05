AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $183.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.42. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $152.50 and a 12-month high of $249.44.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

