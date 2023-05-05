American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE AMT opened at $194.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.18. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
