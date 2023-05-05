Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 766,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of COLD opened at $29.20 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.08, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

