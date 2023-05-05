Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Insider Buys $330,300.00 in Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 37.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 146.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

