AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $180.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.62.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

