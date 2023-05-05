Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $214.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.20 and its 200 day moving average is $256.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 369,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 160.5% during the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

